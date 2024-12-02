Send Payments partners with PEXA





Following this announcement, the new technology partnership was set to improve and digitise the overall suite of international currency exchange payments for customers and users of the companies. In addition, the strategic deal will optimise the international payments experience for legal and conveyancing practitioners that make transactions property by leveraging the PEXA Exchange.

The integration of Send Payments and PEXA aims to further address the practitioner feedback for a simplified, streamlined, and safe way to conduct foreign exchange transactions. By having direct access from within the PEXA platform, clients and partners will be given the possibility to overcome the complex and manual payment processes that are associated with conveyancing and legal services activities.

Send Payments will continue to provide PEXA customers with a streamlined suite of services for international currency exchange, as both companies will focus on building on their existing partnership with full integration. This is expected to be completed in the following six months, a time in which the firms will work on meeting the needs, expectations, and demands of their clients and overall industry, by further developing secure and efficient solutions and opportunities.







Send Payments’ recent strategy of development

Send Payments had a couple of partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the company announced its collaboration with BankVic in order to offer its clients and users an end-to-end foreign exchange payment process. Throughout this collaboration, Send Payments was set to leverage its expertise and set of services to manage BankVic’s foreign exchange payment procedures for its customers, members, and collaborators. The deal also allowed Send Payments to deliver tailored, efficient, and comprehensive products that were developed to meet the needs, preferences, and expectations of clients, banks, and financial institutions.

In addition, the partnership was anticipated to optimise the overall efficiency of tools, as well as reduce operational complexities and the overall experience of members. Furthermore, Send Payments received the opportunity to navigate the complexities of international transactions in an effective way. This was set to allow users to benefit from safe and efficient solutions, while also remaining compliant with the requirements of the industry at the same time.

This also focused on optimising the way Send Payments executed and delivered foreign exchange payments for other financial institutions and banks, making the process more efficient and safer.



