Send Payments partners with BankVic





Following this announcement, Send Payments will use its expertise and set of solutions in order to manage BankVic’s end-to-end foreign exchange payment procedures for its members, partners, and customers.

The strategic deal allows Send Payments to provide tailored and personalised solutions that meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients, banks, and financial institutions.





More information on the collaboration

The partnership gives the Send Payments the possibility to navigate the complexities of international transactions in an effective manner. This will allow customers to benefit from secure and efficient tools while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the markets at the same time.

In addition, the collaboration between Send Payments and BankVic is anticipated to improve the overall efficiency of products, as well as reduce operational complexities and optimise the experience of the members. Moreover, the companies aim to improve the manner in which Send Payments executes and delivers foreign exchange payments for other banks and financial institutions efficiently and safely.

The collaboration aims to expand Send Payments’ presence in the FI and banking sector while underscoring the firm’s services and experience in the process of managing foreign exchange transactions for its financial collaborators and clients.



BankVic’s recent partnerships and product launches

Financial institution that serves police, health, and emergency services, BankVic provides its users and collaborators with a secure suite of services, including banking solutions, insurance, loans, and savings. The firm had several partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas around the world.

The financial institution announced its collaboration with Crime Stoppers Victoria in February of 2023, expanding it for the following two years. The new deal included naming rights for the weekly Crime Stoppers Victoria segments that were televised.

The collaboration aimed to continue producing and designing accessible and educational Online Safety Series for customers and clients, in order to improve the manner in which they understand how to keep their funds and identity safe from fraud or other online threads. In addition, the companies also developed several podcast series that covered multiple topics, such as investment scams, understanding cybercrime, and identity theft. As part of the deal, they also raised the instances by targeting topics from the financial and banking industries.