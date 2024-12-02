Semafone reveals payment solution for increased sales customer loyalty

The new solution enables businesses to securely accept payments via the customer engagement channel of their choice for a superior customer experience, while simplifying compliance with the PCI DSS. With the help of Cardprotect Relay+, businesses can generate secure digital payment hyperlinks that can be sent via webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes, ecommerce, mcommerce, and more, in a bit to create new ways for consumers to make purchases or pay bills.

Representatives of Semafone suggest that technology solutions like Cardprotect Relay+ make it possible for businesses to provide a frictionless payment process across any channel of their customer’s choice, while ensuring strong data security and compliance with industry regulations.