Semafone adds new features to its Cardprotect Voice+ payments solution

Live Voice Capture is one of the new features and addresses critical needs of vulnerable, elderly or disabled customers unable to use a telephone keypad to enter their payment card details. The solution enables contact center agents to place a call into secure voice capture mode, allowing customers to read out their payment card details over the phone. The agent cannot hear the details being shared but can monitor customer progress and follow each step of the payment transaction/card capture process.

Semafone has also implemented key technical capabilities to the Voice+ Platform, enabling faster and smoother implementation of the product. The solution integrates with existing contact center technology and customisable analytics capabilities, and will ensure customers have access to real-time data on payment transactions as they occur across a customer’s estate.