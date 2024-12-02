



Travelers who check out using PayPal and Venmo will receive personalised rates, generate savings, and drive better conversion for Selfbook’s hotel customers.











Selfbook’s hotel customers will be featured on the Offers tab in the PayPal app. Additionally, PayPal Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) will be available for many hotel brands that partner with Selfbook. PayPal users can access Selfbook’s network of hotels without incurring commission fees.

Both Selfbook and PayPal are partners with Perplexity, enabling customers to search, book, and pay for hotels within the chat. As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents for hopping and planning, enterprises need to optimise the checkout experience through agent chat. Additionally, enterprises that offer PayPal and Venmo at checkout often experience increased conversion rates. PayPal has been shown to help increase conversion by an average of 84% among customers who pay online for travel, according to company data.

As traveling is one of the largest purchases people make online, the need for diverse payment methods and an optimal checkout process has become essential. By 2025, revenue was projected to reach US 955.94 billion and grow annually at a rate of 3.91%. The largest market within Travel & Tourism is the Hotels market, which is projected to reach a market volume of US 443.07 billion in 2025.

Therefore, Selfbook will integrate PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal’s BNPL solutions as payment options within the hotel booking experience, providing customers with optimal choices and flexibility at checkout. Selfbook’s credit card processing will transition to PayPal’s Enterprise Payments.





Recent updates from PayPal

In June 2025, PayPal introduced a new physical card for its PayPal Credit customers, expanding their shopping options.

PayPal Credit could be used in more places with the introduction of a new physical card. The Mastercard credit card, issued by Synchrony, expanded the existing digital PayPal Credit offering by allowing transactions at both online checkouts and in-store locations where Mastercard was accepted.