Sektor partners with Mint Payments in Australia

Mint’s payment products will be integrated into new and existing point-of-sales (POS) solutions sold by Sektor.

The agreement gives Mint Payments access to a large SME market in Australia. Mint said that this agreement will further ramp up user numbers, which currently sits at around 16,000 with a compound annual growth rate of around 106%.

The agreement aims to open up Mint’s offerings further into the retail, hospitality and enterprise mobility markets in Australia.

Sektor will acquire all of Mint’s existing hardware and manage the logistics of the payment solutions distribution, while also providing support for Mint’s marketing and promotion.

Mint is also said to explore new distribution partnerships in Asia.