Seko Logistics, DSV Group move to increase ecommerce capabilities

Seko acquired a majority stake in Australia-based Omni-Channel Logistics and will continue this partnership to provide cross-border delivery and returns of parcel shipments, according to the company.

In addition, Seko announced that it would turn over two of its offices in Germany to Hermes Group. It will also partner with the company to provide distribution and fulfillment services throughout Germany and abroad.

DSV Group announced the acquisition of S&H Multi-Channel Fulfillment, a Netherlands-based company that provides product fulfillment, warehousing, distribution, transportation, and supply chain management services primarily in the Benelux region of Europe.