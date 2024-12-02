SEKO and ShipStation join forces to help ecommerce retailers

ShipStation, a web-based shipping solution, helps ecommerce retailers import, organise, process, and ship their orders from any web browser, with over 150 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers and fulfilment services, including Amazon, Etsy, eBay, and Squarespace.

According to the two companies, the partnership means merchants will have:

• reduced transit time and lower cost to international markets;

• reduced cart abandonment rates internationally with lower shipping costs;

• a streamlined returns solution with international in-country return capabilities;

• unified tracking internationally regardless of final mile postal carrier;

• retailer/seller custom-branded tracking portals.

With over 120 offices in 40 countries worldwide, SEKO Logistics is a fast-growing provider of cross-border ecommerce shipping solutions through its Omni-Channel Logistics division.