SefaMerve joins Ecommerce Europe

On joining Ecommerce Europe as a company member, SefaMerve’s CEO Mehmet Metin Okur commented that ecommerce has expanded significantly from 2005 and that, now, the company is aimimg at the European market, ecommerceeurope.eu reports.

SefaMerve was established in 2012, when the company began to advertise through Facebook. The website reached approximatively 4.5 million users from then. Ranking among the top three e-commerce websites in Turkey shipping abroad, SefaMerves journey towards international success continues while it offers clothes that are in line with hijab attire. The company receives orders from over 60 countries, mainly in Europe and the Middle East, and it is the biggest brand in terms of hijab clothes in the world as an online company. One of the main issues SefaMerve focuses on is the affordability of its items for every budget, as the companys pricing policy is not particularly aimed at making profits.

The company’s three main aims are gaining users trust, creating a brand that addresses the needs of the sector of conservative women and continuing its business agenda. SefaMerve also brought a couple of new products to the market, asking their suppliers to make adjustments to the products they purchase. They took shopping experiences as the basis for their improvements, and the feedback they get from their Facebook page also contributes to their improvements. SefaMerve does not sell products, it sells solutions which meet the needs of its target audience.

Being a Company Member of Ecommerce Europe brings the companies various benefits, such as a specially-designed Ecommerce Europe logo on their website, regional reports on European B2C e-commerce, entrance to the Ecommerce Europe Annual Conference, pro-active involvement with European advocacy and lobbying and many others.

Ecommerce Europe has two types of company memberships: Company Members and Company Members PLUS. Benefits vary according to the type of membership. In order to become a Company Member of Ecommerce Europe, companies need to be associated to a national ecommerce association that is a member of Ecommerce Europe, with an exception in case there is no national association in the country of establishment.