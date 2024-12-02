Seedrs partners with US equity crowdfunding platform

The deal with Republic will allow US investors to invest in UK startup companies. The strategic partnership will allow firms looking to raise raising on Seedrs to engage US customers via co-raises on the Republic platform and vice versa.

Republic is the sister company of AngelList, a US website for startups, accredited angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. It has been in operation for two years, funding more than 50 American startups. Seedrs currently operates a pan-European platform with its headquarters in London and entrepreneur hubs in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Lisbon.

The partnership coincides with Seedrs passing the GBP 400 million mark of investment on the platform with over 670 deals funded. It also has recently annouced its automated investment service AutoInvest.