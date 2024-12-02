Seed CX purchases new security wallet features for institutional clients

The company suggests that the new wallet features on-chain settlement, and provides each customer a unique wallet, rather than using omnibus wallets. The solution allows the exchange to synchronise its internal accounting on the appropriate blockchain. This means that market participants are allowed to independently verify all deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions associated with their wallet.

The new system also increases the number of wallets malicious actors would have to attack if they wish to steal funds. Representatives of Seed CX believe that on-chain settlement helps provide trading companies with an experience that is both cost effective and high performance.