Securrency launches security token protocols

Security tokens issued under the CAT protocols are compliant with the regulations throughout their entire life-cycle thanks to the regulatory technology provided by Securrency. The self-governing security tokens cannot be moved to or from a digital wallet that doesn’t meet the specific requirements. This is achieved with a token key-lock feature, for which Securrency had filed a patent application.

The tokens built with CAT-20 and CAT-721 protocols may be supported and transferred across any blockchain network, such as Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, EOS, and GoChain.

The compliance during primary offerings is achieved thanks to the following features: automated Know your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) procedures across more than 160 jurisdictions, transaction verification procedures via Know your Wallet (KYW) service that scans wallets and related cryptocurrencies automatically, source of funds (SoF) verification solutions carried out automatically, and confirmation and approval of an investor’s accreditation based on the jurisdiction.

Furthermore, Securrency partnered with California-based blockchain company QuantmRE to help it build its real estate trading platform, which focuses on security tokens backed by property assets. The real estate product developed by QuantmRE will rely on a stablecoin called EQRE, which will be backed by property-related assets. Securrency will offer its new CAT-20 protocol to ensure QuantmRE’s token is maintaining compliance.