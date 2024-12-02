Security flaw found within UIDAIs Aadhaar - report

The UIDAI Aadhaar software used to enrol new users, and get them into the Aadhaar database, however these users may have been subjected to a hack using a software patch that disabled critical security features, First Post India cited HuffPost India.

This software patch allows unauthorised people to login as Aadhaar enrolment operators to register anyone and generate Aadhaar numbers, irrespective of the location from where the software is accessed. This software patch basically compromises the inbuilt security features on the Aadhaar enrolment software on three fronts.

First, it bypasses the need for authentication of the person using the software to enrol new people. Secondly, the patch disables the software’s inbuilt GPS security feature, letting anyone from anywhere access this software and enrol people. And third, the patch reduces the sensitivity of the Aadhaar enrolment software’s iris recognition feature, making it easier to manipulate the software using a photograph of the registered operator.

The UIDAI has dismissed the allegations as the “claims lack substance and are baseless”.