Security concerns prevent people from making more online payments

26% of all households have avoided buying goods or services due to privacy concerns, while 35% of households who have reported a security breach avoided such activities, according to a report issued by US Department of Commerces National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), ecommercebytes.com reports.

19% of internet-using households (19 million households) were affected by an online security breach, identity theft, or similar malicious activity during the 12 months prior to the July 2015 survey.

While 9% of online households that used just one type of computing device (either a desktop, laptop, tablet, internet-connected mobile phone, wearable device, or TV-connected device) reported security breaches, 31% of those using at least five different types of devices suffered this experience.