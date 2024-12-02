SecureNet to launch global infrastructure for international payments

Merchants of all sizes will be able to accept payments in more than 130 currencies worldwide. Developers and merchants will be able to integrate SecureNet’s international payment processing capabilities into any website or mobile application.

SecureNet’s global infrastructure will encompass 25 countries, including the EU, Canada, Australia and the UK. SecureNet’s payments platform will automatically convert, settle and deposit funds into merchants’ domiciled currencies, enabling them to accept payments in both local and foreign currencies.

SecureNet enables its partners to integrate point-of-sale, ecommerce and mobile payments technology into any platform or network through a single API connection and resell a multi-channel payment solution to any size merchant, across all industries.

In recent news, SecureNet has launched new API integrations to its payment platform. Now, developers using SecureNet have access to a single stack of APIs, allowing integration for all types of transactions, in all development languages, across all channels.