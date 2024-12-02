SecureKey, Oberthur team up for mobile identity service

The agreement will enable SecureKey to extend its authentication capabilities to support SIM-based secure elements, while allowing OT to expand its suite of SIM-based applications.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication. The company’s federated authentication solutions ensure that users are properly authenticated regardless of the service, device or credential they prefer to use.

Present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, Oberthur Technologies provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields. With approximately 50 sales offices across 5 continents and 10 facilities, OT’s international network serves clients in 140 countries.

In recent news, SecureKey and The Human Chain, a UK-based practice specialising in business and technical consultancy, have entered a partnership to deliver digital identity solutions to the European market.