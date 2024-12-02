SecureKey launches digital identity network Verified.Me

Verified.Me is now available for customers of CIBC, Desjardins, RBC, Scotiabank and TD, with BMO Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada expected to launch soon. Most of those financial institutions are also financial backers of SecureKey, after a 2016 funding round. Sun Life Financial has also signed on as the first North American insurer to use the service.

The digital identity and attribute-sharing network brings together the capabilities of numerous stakeholders from the financial services, telecommunications, and insurance industries to create a holistic approach to digital identity to protect both consumers and businesses. Verfied.Me is built on top of the IBM Blockchain Platform and the Linux Foundation’s open source Hyperledger Fabric v1.2.

Other partners helping bring Verified.Me to market include the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), the US Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), Global Privacy and Security by Design, EnStream, Equifax, IBM, and Prodigy Labs.

SecureKey services allow organizations to build or subscribe to an identity network that connects consumers with online services where both privacy and security are paramount. To find out more about this company in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.