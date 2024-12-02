Securefact, PPSA Canada to provide lien management, KYC solutions

Since 1995 Securefact has been a leader in lien management and corporate due diligence, providing solutions for some of the largest lenders in Canada. Over the last three years, Securefact has leveraged its experience in automating risk management to develop customer due diligence solutions to manage financial, compliance (AML), and fraud risk for individuals and business customers. Securefacts KYC solutions enable financial institutions in Canada to implement their digital strategies, allowing them to manage new forms of risk.

PPSA Canada is a national provider offering PPSA solutions, land title solutions, and corporate searches. PPSA Canada also provides managerial tools for security, processing efficiency, reporting, document management, and provide reminders and monitoring for processing staff.

The Securefact and PPSA Canada partnership brings out a set of services for financing companies to automate lending decisions and asset protection, including real time due diligence on customers and streamlined workflows to liens.