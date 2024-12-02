SecuredTouch receives US Patent for Continuous User Authentication

The United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) granted SecuredTouch US 10366217, which describes a system for protecting interactions in the digital channel from newly developed fraud techniques and automated tools.

While fraud attacks may seem to come from a legitimate account and bypass traditional fraud detection tools, SecuredTouch says its behavioural biometric technology learns and identifies the patterns of human interactions with physical devices to identify the user and differentiate human activity from that of bots or emulators.

Earlier this year, SecuredTouch was added to the ForgeRock Trust Network Partner Program to reach ForgeRock’s banking and ecommerce customers.