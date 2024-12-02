SecuredTouch joins NICE Actimizes financial crime management ecosystem

The X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and further expands the functionality offered by the platform. The NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a single and unified way for financial service organisations to introduce new services while supporting financial crime, risk and compliance management functionalities.

SecuredTouch, a global provider of behavioral biometrics-based advanced fraud detection solutions for web and mobile applications, will offer the X-Sight MarketPlace community the ability to integrate behavioral biometrics into authentication and risk assessment processes.

Technology providers such as SecuredTouch, that partner with NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace ecosystem, are reviewed for their capability to complement financial crime and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and service providers become available to the NICE Actimize community via the X-Sight Marketplace.