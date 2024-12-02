SecuredTouch joins ForgeRock Trust Network Partner Program

The SecuredTouch behaviorual biometrics-based solution combines continuous authentication, fraud detection and intelligence analytics, to assist ForgeRock customers to detect fraud attacks. The joint solution will enable ForgeRock customers from the banking and ecommence sectors to integrate behavioural biometrics into their authentication and risk assessment processes.

As part of the ForgeRock Trust Network, SecuredTouch will apply behavioural biometrics and continuous authentication to analyze human-to-device interactions and validate the user and the device legitimacy, throughout a session in the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

ForgeRock is the Digital Identity Management company assisting the way organizations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet of Things.