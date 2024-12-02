Secure Trading, Verdi Media partner for payment and acquiring services

Due to this partnership, Verdi Media’s merchants will have the reassurance that their payments system has the support to power their business forward.

On the acquiring side, acquiring.com, Secure Trading’s merchant acquirer, will help Verdi Media’s merchants by providing AI-based risk management, an immediate decision on merchant accounts, instant boarding, and an account management structure for different verticals.

Earlier in April 2019, Secure Trading and acquiring.com have announced that they completed the pilot of their new POS devices.