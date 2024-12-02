Secure Trading to provide app-based payments for Totipay

The startup aims to provide payment gateway and merchant services for their app, available on Android and iOS. Totipay is a fully-regulated remittance provider allowing users to transfer money worldwide 24/7.

With a key focus on speed of transfer and offering multiple payment options to users, Totipay’s mobile app will benefit from an integrated payments ecosystem from Secure Trading and acquiring.com. Totipay’s customers will be able to pay in and out using local payment methods.

Earlier in March 2019, Secure Trading and acquiring.com have announced a payments gateway and acquiring partnership with Dijitul.