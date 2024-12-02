Secure Trading to provide acquiring solutions for fourfive CBD

fourfive CBD’s goal is to bring health benefits of cannabinoid oil to a wider audience and to promote all-round health and well-being. Secure Trading has similar collaborations with the RFU and England Sevens. At a grassroots level, they sponsor men’s, women’s and junior teams of Kent club Old Elthamians.

Zion Payments, an independent sales organisation, which has provided payment gateway solutions to acquiring.com for over four years, orchestrated the introduction between fourfive CBD and Secure Trading.

Earlier in January 2019, Secure Trading has added its acquiring platform to the existing global gateway solutions provided to the Weston Hotel.