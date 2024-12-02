Secure Trading, The Tonic partner for payments and acquiring solutions

Secure Trading’s payment gateway facilitates 3-D Secure transactions for The Tonic, while its acquiring arm, acquiring.com, provides merchants with services to process payments.

By incorporating both parts of the group’s payments landscape, The Tonic will be able to benefit from an integrated payment system, with the entire suite of Secure Trading’s products available to them.

Earlier in January 2019, Secure Trading announced that its merchant acquirer would provide acquiring solutions for fourfive CBD.