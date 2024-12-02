Secure Trading selected by Bit4.Sale for transaction processing

The Group has developed international capabilities, with a well-established global payments ecosystem, according to the official press release. Bit4.Sales’ accepts euro, and soon British pound Sterling and US dollar, in which acquiring.com will be settling funds for them.

Customers of Bit4.Sale can now purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash and pay securely with their debit and credit cards. Bit4.Sale’s cryptocurrency exchange places emphasis on security and as a result Secure Trading Group’s call upon cyber security sister-company Cyber1 for multi-jurisdictional security solutions will enable the crypto platform to be resilient to multi-layered threats.