Secure Trading releases API developer platform for online payments processing

With JSON platform, customers would no longer be expected to submit their payment details through a separate website or portal with unfamiliar branding. It enables businesses to develop a checkout solution that integrates with their existing website. This includes tokenization and the 3D Secure functionality needed to provide consumers with a secure payment experience.

Secure Trading is an independent payment service provider that serves as a single point of contact for card acquiring, payment processing, PCI compliance, and cyber security services. For more information about Secure Trading, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.