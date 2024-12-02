Secure Trading, PurePay partner for acquiring, payment gateway services for merchants

PurePay will act as an introducer for Secure Trading and acquiring arm of the business, acquiring.com. A referral agreement has been put in place, which will see merchants from sectors such as tobacco, CBD oils, and nutraceuticals boarded on the Secure Trading gateway and with acquiring.com.

PurePay’s choice of Secure Trading and acquiring.com as a partner was based on their end-to-end service and understanding of the merchants’ needs within the different verticals and levels of risks. Through the partnership, PurePay’s merchants will benefit from Secure Trading’s technology and acceptance rate for businesses operating in traditionally high-risk industries.

Earlier in February 2019, Secure Trading partnered with AEVI to offer a white-labelled, stand-alone, and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps, and services.