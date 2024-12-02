Secure Trading, PPRO Group partner on alternative payment methods for merchants

The partnership will help Secure Trading expand merchants’ customer reach across Europe, with plans to add additional APMs from across Latin America in the future.

According to the press release, recent research has found that 70% of European online shoppers buy items from retailers outside their home country, while over 50% purchase goods from outside of Europe. The research uncovers the fact that the main drivers are competitive prices, a broader selection of products, and the specific desire for foreign brands.

Through this partnership, Secure Trading’s merchants looking to expand into Europe will be able to leverage the revenue streams within the European market. The company will be able to provide its merchants with access to Bancontact, giropay, SOFORT, iDEAL, MyBank, and SafetyPay.

Covering the entire value chain, PPRO Group offers all acquiring services for a multitude of international APMs across 175 countries, under one contract, through one single integration and one platform. The company processes, collects, reconciles, consolidates, and pays out all payments for PSPs' and acquirers' merchants.