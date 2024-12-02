Secure Trading partners with Chippin to transform online payments

Merchants who currently use Secure Trading’s payment gateway services to accept their payments can now upgrade their checkout experience and benefit from Chippin’s new group payment facility.



Chippin forms an important part of Secure Trading’s global offering, enabling many of the world’s businesses to offer their customers the ability to share the cost of a purchase at the point of purchase.

Chippin aims to solve the problem of splitting the cost of an online purchase with friends and family and gives merchants insight into currently inaccessible data, regarding group purchasing behaviour.

For more information about Secure Trading, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.