Secure Trading partners MiFinity for gaming e-wallet

MiFinity’s eWallet offers a payment solution using encryption and fraud monitoring, as well as a variety of payment options for deposits and withdrawals.

Secure Trading’s international capabilities will help to cement MiFinity’s eWallet as a global solution for its users. With Dynamic Currency Conversion and multi-currency payments, and an acquiring network of over 40 banks globally, Secure Trading’s payment gateway and merchant acquiring services will ensure that MiFinity are well-equipped to serve gamers all around the world.

Both Secure Trading Group and MiFinity will be at SiGMA on 28-30 November.

Earlier in October 2018, Secure Trading teamed up with FABICash to launch the first end-to-end sports betting online and offline platform for deposits and payments.