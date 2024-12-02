Secure Trading partners Funanga to resell rights to Cash to Code

This pre-paid cash payment method is opening up market of customers who want to use cash to deposit into their gaming account using their mobile.

Cash to Code allows players to deposit money without additional registration or sign-up, a credit card, or bank account – instead using cash at one of the thousands of retail locations (POS) across Europe. Players select a deposit amount within the app and a barcode is generated that can be presented at their chosen point-of-sale, allowing them to pay in cash and have their gaming account credited.

The Cash to Code solution will be available through Secure Trading. Cash to Code is a white-label product and, as such, gaming operators are able to brand the mobile app in any way they please – allowing them to make it consistent with their gaming brand and integrate campaigns and marketing content.

Cash to Code operates differently to e-money products – giving operators the assurance that the solution is already aligned with pending changes in payment and anti-money laundering regulation. Because the transaction takes place at the till, the solution is as safe from fraud as any other in-store purchase – with the additional protection of Know Your Customer (KYC) features in the app.

