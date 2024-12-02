Secure Trading launches omnichannel payment solution

The devices completed the pilot with transaction processing via acquiring.com, Secure Trading’s merchant acquiring solution. The expansion into POS completes the company’s intention to become an omnichannel payment solution provider.

The pilot comes off the back of Secure Trading/acquiring.com’s global partnership with AEVI Technologies, through which they are offering both stand-alone and semi-integrated POS and mobile POS solutions. According to the press release, over the next six months, this product bundle will also include a cloud-based app environment for POS solutions.

In addition, the company is focused on applying web-based tools to transform merchant onboarding, streamlining credit decisions, and providing instant Merchant IDs.