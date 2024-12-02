Secure Trading Group, Dijitul sign payment gateway, acquiring deal

With a number of clients operating within the CBD oil space that may find it difficult to find payment providers that work with merchants in emerging markets, Dijitul have chosen Secure Trading Group’s integrated payment system as a tried-and-tested model for CBD businesses.

According to the press release, challenges faced by new CBD merchants include incompatibility between payments provider and website developer and reluctance to engage with merchants within the CBD space.

Earlier in March 2019, the UK-based retailer Ties.co.uk has selected Secure Trading as its payment solution provider.