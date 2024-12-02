Secure Trading, First Data to issue payments mechanism for online gambling

Secure Trading and First Data have worked together to design a reloadable prepaid offering combining the compliance tools of their ST-1 solution and First Data’s PayLucky solutions. They will deliver an offering compliant with New Jersey and Nevada regulations and enables players to deposit and withdraw money from their accounts with licensed online gambling operators.

On completion of the ST-1 registration process that verifies new players identification and location, or when existing players seek to make deposits into their wagering accounts, they will be offered an integrated process to set up a PayLucky prepaid account, providing players access to instant funding.

Secure Trading is approved to provide internet gambling services in Nevada and New Jersey. Secure Trading is poised to offer payment processing, patron ID and geo-location services for Internet gambling.

Secure Trading was established in 2009 to deliver online payment and security services across the globe. They hold an ancillary license in both New Jersey and Nevada for the provision of not just payment processing but patron ID and geo-location services to licensed Internet Gambling Operators.

Secure Trading is a subsidiary of the UC Group, a global provider of leading ecommerce payment and IT security services.