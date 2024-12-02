Secure Trading, FABICash to launch sports betting platform for deposits, payments

The platform enables FABI’s casino client base and new customers to link on-premise sports betting with online and mobile-based sports betting. Together, the companies have created a solution with multiple (card, ACH, prepaid) pay-in and pay-out solutions that are simple, secure and instant for their players.

According to the press release, with the US Supreme Court’s overturning of PAPSA, casinos throughout the US are rushing to offer sports betting in legalised states. As the new industry expands, casinos and their patrons are seeking platforms and payment solutions to fund both on-premise and online sports betting.

The solution is designed to engage and retain customers, reduce costs, and manage the casinos’ regulatory compliance activities. Central to FABISport is a prepaid card program that enable players to fund their online sports-betting accounts. For bettors, the solution provides an online application process, allowing them to get into the game. Moreover, the solution is combined with FABITrack, the Title 31 Compliance and AML Data Analytics software application.

Launched in 2014, Secure Trading’s ST1 compliance and payments solution is a specialized platform for regulated online gaming merchants, and now for sports betting. With a presence in Atlanta, London and Malta, Secure Trading provides an ST1 solution focused on providing payment options for pay-in and pay-out of winnings and assuring bettors are compliant with state regulations.