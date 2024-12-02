Secure Trading expands into remittance market with Vala

Secure Trading, acquiring.com and Secure Trading USA form Secure Trading Group, which provides payment gateway and merchant acquiring solutions across a number of verticals.

Vala is a provider of global money transfer software, including a white-labelled remittance system incorporating mobile, web apps and a backend dashboard, a payroll platform allowing businesses to pay overseas staff in their local currency, and an e-wallet platform.

Vala’s clients will benefit from Secure Trading’s payment gateway. ST Group’s merchant acquiring arm, acquiring.com, will provide internationally-flexible merchant services, allowing merchants to transact in over 100 currencies and settle in 14.