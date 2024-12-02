Secure Trading and Catalyst Gaming Corporation enter agreement

As per the agreement, Catalyst will leverage Secure Trading’s ST-1 transaction platform, in order to optimise acceptance rates in North America and other regulated markets.

The payment platform will now be available to Catalyst’s group companies. Features of the ST-1, for both Catalyst and its gaming partners, include access to the North American market and the ability to verify new players.

Catalyst Gaming invests in a range of gaming technologies. This includes financial software linking the entire data flow from consumer-to-regulator, gaming devices, and game development.

Secure Trading was established in 2009 to deliver online payment and security services across the globe. They hold an ancillary license in both New Jersey and Nevada for the provision of not just payment processing but patron ID and geo-location services to licensed Internet Gambling Operators.