Secure Trading, AEVI team up for POS and omnichannel solutions

As part of the agreement, Secure Trading extended their cloud-based payment gateway (Secure Trading) and acquiring solution (acquiring.com) due to the addition of AEVI’s payment app and POS solution. The partnership will allow Secure Trading/acquiring.com to offer omnichannel POS solutions, powering payments for merchants and partners by leveraging smartPOS, mPOS, unattended, Internet of Things (IoT), and new payment form factors.

AEVI was selected for the collaboration due to their card-present solutions active across Europe and the US. Its open and vendor-agnostic platform offers helps Secure Trading adapt to future merchant needs.

Earlier in January 2018, Secure Trading announced that it would provide an integrated payments ecosystem of payment gateway and acquiring solutions to CBD oil business The Tonic.