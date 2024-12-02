Secure Trading, acquiring.com chosen by CoinLoan to enter the crypto field

The two companies, Secure Trading and acquiring.com, have announced that they have begun life in the cryptocurrency vertical after being asked to provide payment gateway and merchant acquiring solutions for CoinLoan.

CoinLoan is a peer-to-peer lending platform for crypto-asset-backed loans, which allows users to borrow up to 60% of the cryptocurrency’s current market value. This means that the platform enables and encourages people to invest on crypto currencies, without making them cash poor. Secure Trading’s payment solutions have been taken onboard as they integrate with CoinLoan’s existing platform.

Moreover, CoinLoan will benefit from Secure Trading and acquiring.com’s OCT (Original Card Transaction) system. The OCT permits refunds to be processed without referring to the original authorisation. These refunds can be paid out to a different card than the one used to pay.