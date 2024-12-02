Secure Trading, A&B General partner for money remittance service

A&B is specialised in providing services relating to fund transferral to Asia, and are now supplying payment account solutions to clients who need an account for funds to be deposited into such as credit and debit card processing funds.

Secure Trading and acquiring.com were selected for their payment solutions with international functionality, and for their vertical expertise within the money remittance sector.

Earlier in April 2019, Secure Trading has partnered with Vala to help connect the gateway and acquiring arms of the business with remittance companies.