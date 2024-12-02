SecurCapital acquires Breakout Capital Finances lending business

SecurCapital is also providing additional equity capital to drive growth in Breakout Capital Finances two primary lending products: its term-loan product and its FactorAdvantage lending solution for small businesses that utilize factoring to finance their business. The acquired lending business assets will be operated by a subsidiary of SecurCapital that will conduct business as Breakout Capital.

SecurCapital, through a series of strategic acquisitions, provides supply chain and financial services to small businesses primarily in the logistics industry, including veteran-and minority owned businesses.