SECP launches online payment facility in Pakistan

As per the agreement, MCB customers can make payments to the commission through its internet banking facility. Online filers of the SECP can submit their documents through e-services and generate a challan number for payment.

Upon generation of challan, the user will log into his internet banking account with the MCB and make payment to the commission using the challan number generated by the SECP’s e-services.

A challan is a term generally used in India and Pakistan as a receipt for payment or delivery.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is a financial regulatory agency in Pakistan whose objective is to develop a corporate sector and a capital market based on regulatory principles, in order to encourage investment and foster economic growth in Pakistan.

