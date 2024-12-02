Seattle Bank partners with Finastra to improve banking operations

The core banking system will be integrated with additional Finastra solutions, including Fusion Mortgagebot, Fusion Card Payments, Fusion Analytics, Fusion Item Processing Services, Fusion LaserPro, and Fusion Digital Banking.

Built on Microsoft Azure, the FusionFabric.cloud open banking platform provides advantages, including improved usability, lower cost of service, and open database architecture – providing a better ability to integrate and develop custom solutions. Seattle Bank says it was was attracted to Finastra’s Open Banking vision and the FusionFabric.cloud platform, which gives the bank the freedom to develop its own solutions that will integrate with its core technology.

Using this Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, Seattle Bank will have access to an open platform, enabling the bank and third parties to develop applications. Finastra’s cloud-based solutions and FusionFabric.cloud are underpinned by Microsoft Azure.