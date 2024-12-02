Seamless, Visita to provide m-payment solution SEQR

Under the agreement, almost 6 400 hotels, restaurants, amusements parks, camp sites, hostels and ski-and spa resorts in Sweden are enabled to use mobile payment solution SEQR.

The SEQR payment method has the technology integrated with the cash register system and requires no hardware installation. Customers of Visita are only required to apply a sticker with a QR-code at the cash register.

In recent news, Swedish pharmacy chain Apoteksgruppen has signed an agreement with Seamless to launch the mobile wallet SEQR.