Seamless teams up with Contis Group

Under the terms of the agreement, customers will be able to load and top up their SEQR account and check balances.

The collaboration also enables smaller retailers and cafés to offer their customers mobile instead of paper punch cards. In addition, through SEQR retailers can offer a method of payment, connection to loyalty programs, coupons and digital receipts.

In recent news, Seamless has started working together with Optimal Payments, a global online payment solutions provider, to launch and leverage the integration of SEQR as method of payment for consumers and merchants in the UK.