Seamless signs agreement with Payzone

Under the terms of the agreement, Payzone will integrate the mobile payment solution SEQR from Seamless into its service offering. Almost 20 000 restaurants and stores that use Payzone payment terminal will, through the agreement, provide its clients the possibility to pay with their mobile starting summer of 2014.

Customers will also be able to make a purchase through payment terminals in the same way done with SEQR in stores and online today, by scanning a QR-code and confirm the amount by entering a PIN-code. The receipt is stored in the mobile.

Payzone delivers payment solutions for the retail, hotel- and restaurant industries. Clients include everybody from large chains and the smaller corner store.

Currently, Payzone has partnerships with 80 ECR (Electronic Cash Register) suppliers mainly in the restaurant, hotel- and retail industry.

In recent news, The Swedish Patent and Registration Office (PRV) has granted Seamless a Swedish patent for the company’s own developed solution for secure mobile payments. The patent relates to fundamental technology in Seamless payment solution SEQR.