Seamless SEQR to enable NFC payments as of 2016

Up to now, SEQR customers have been able to use their phones to make payments in stores where SEQR has an integration to the merchants’ cash register. Starting with 2016 however, SEQR customers will be able to shop with SEQR in any store that has NFC enabled card terminals, whether or not a merchant has a direct agreement with SEQR.

The NFC functionality will automatically be available to existing SEQR customers without the need to download a new SEQR app. Furthermore, this also means that all card terminals that accept Apple Pay will also accept SEQR.

The technology is scheduled to be launched and in production in the first quarter of 2016.

Besides the European countries where SEQR is already live, its foray includes the UK and the US (in June 2015).