Seamless SEQR m-payments solution goes live in Finland

With this solution, Hesburger customers, Finland’s largest hamburger chain, are enabled to pay for their burger with their smartphone, connect their loyalty card and redeem offers through SEQR service.

The agreement between Seamless and Hesburger was signed in November 2013. There are 280 Hesburger restaurants in Finland and SEQR is being launched in 120 of their own restaurants run by Burger In-Oy. The plan is to have SEQR rolled out to all franchise restaurants by the end of the year.

Furthermore, Finland is the first market for SEQR for Windows. In connection with the launch in Finland, SEQR is available for download (in Finland) for anybody with a Windows Phone 8. SEQR is already available at Google Play and App Store.



The launch of SEQR for Windows Phone in Sweden is planned for summer 2014.

In recent news, Seamless has signed an agreement with the payment solution provider Payzone, a payroll services company, which will enable restaurants and stores using the latter’s payment terminal to offer its clients the option to pay with their mobile.