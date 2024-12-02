Seamless releases payment solution to Hungarian bank

The technology will be delivered as a managed service and integrates MeaWallet´s tokenisation platform with the bank’s banking application. The solution will enable the users to perform contactless card payments through the bank´s existing banking application.

The Hungarian market is rapidly developing towards contactless payments; last year the number of contactless in-store transactions exceeded the number of traditional transactions, according to the press release.

The bank is one of the major banks in Hungary, a market where more than half of the payment cards in use have contactless features.